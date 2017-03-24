Alma McCarty (WFMY News 2)

Alma McCarty is a multi-skilled journalist and reporter for WFMY News 2, and joined the team in January 2017.

It all started back in fifth grade, when she got to read the morning announcements for the whole school – which felt like a very big deal at the time. She started her “official” journalism career, however, at the University of Georgia’s Grady College, working both behind the scenes and in front of the camera for the school’s daily broadcast program (Go Dawgs!). During her time in college, she spent a summer interning for WSOC-TV Channel 9 in Charlotte. She graduated in December 2014 with a Broadcast Journalism degree, and minors in Spanish and History.

Alma started working for the award-winning WRDW News 12 in Augusta, Georgia in late 2014. For two years, she was the beat report for Columbia County, one of the nation’s fastest growing areas. There she covered Fort Gordon’s important role in national cyber security, and the growth in jobs, homes, and roads that followed. Some of the biggest stories she’s covered include the funeral for South Carolina Senator Clementa Pinckney in Charleston and a deadly nursing home fire in Evans.

She was born in Michigan, but moved to the Atlanta area in high school. Now, Alma is happy to be living in the Triad, and even closer to the North Carolina beaches her family visits almost every summer! In her free time, she enjoys getting outside, reading, and trying out local restaurant – mainly the ones that serve hamburgers.

Alma’s favorite part of the job is getting out and meeting new people, so feel free to send story ideas and tips her way!

