Carly Flynn Morgan

Carly is happy to return to the sunny and warm South! She began working at WFMY News 2 when her husband’s job transferred them to the area in January 2018.

Carly has moved all over the country pursuing a career in television journalism and every step along the way has taught her something new. A week after graduating from West Virginia University she moved to Macon, Georgia to work at 13WMAZ as a multimedia journalist. She was soon promoted to weekend anchor. There she fell in love with Southern food, especially fried green tomatoes and collard greens! She continued her southern stint at Newschannel 9 in Chattanooga, Tennessee where she produced and anchored the station’s 10 p.m. FOX newscast.

The Scenic City is truly breathtaking. If you’re ever in the area she suggests you ‘See Rock City.’ Next, she headed west of the Mississippi to KTBS 3 in Shreveport, Louisiana. Strangely, she loved setting her alarm for 2:30 a.m. and waking before the sun to anchor the morning news. The Arklatex will always hold a special place in her heart, because that’s where she met her husband. She then made a stop in her home town of Pittsburgh, PA, as a reporter with WPXI Channel 11 News. She loved spending time with family and friends she hadn’t seen in a long time. Before moving to North Carolina Carly worked as a reporter at WKYC in Cleveland, OH.

Carly says her life has been full of interesting people and unique situations. She’s a PK, the daughter of a Lutheran minister. Her only sibling, Will, has a disease called Tuberous Sclerosis. It's affected his brain and caused him to have a severe intellectual disability.

Growing up with Will taught her to be patient and kind especially with those who the world may view as different. She is also a little different, having had two leg-lengthening procedures on her right leg.

Carly’s excited to explore the Triad and soak up some warmer temperatures.

