Erica Stapleton, WFMY News 2 (Photo: Geoff Johnson, 2016 Geoff Johnson Films)

What Erica loves most about this business is that news stories can incite change. They can make you laugh, make you think, make you listen.

And now, she’s privileged to not only call the Triad her new home, but to be able to tell the wide variety of stories that matter most to people in this area.

She joined Team 2 in March 2016 and is excited to keep on exploring all of the cities and towns of the Triad. There’s so much to see! Especially because she’s a southern transplant.

Erica grew up in Rome, N.Y. and took off for New England to go to college. She received a Bachelor’s Degree in Broadcast Journalism from Boston University.

She kicked off her career in Bangor, Maine, where she spent two years anchoring and reporting for CBS-affiliate WABI-TV5. While there, she covered everything from Maine’s longest police manhunt to a runaway pig that quickly became an Internet sensation (kid you not - you can see for yourself https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=0QL5i2_DGD4&feature=youtu.be).

Her most meaningful work was a series of reports about the homeless kid population in Maine. It’s a problem many communities didn’t know they had - from tent cities to shelters. The reports on the children, plus the people helping them proved to be eye-opening.

When she’s not out and about telling your stories, Erica is usually running outside (best way to get to know an area!), exploring the local music scene or experimenting with some newly-discovered southern fare in the kitchen.

Erica loves talking with viewers and meeting new people, so don’t be afraid to say hello!

Feel free to pass along your favorite recipes, best hiking spots and, of course, news tips.

Email: estapleton@wfmy.com

Twitter: @EricaReportsAll

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/ericareportsall/

Copyright 2016 WFMY