Janson Silvers (Photo: Geoff Johnson, 2018 Geoff Johnson Films)

Janson Silvers is a multi-skilled journalist and reporter for WFMY News 2, and joined the team in Novermber 2017. He recently moved to the Greensboro area with his wife, however he is North Carolina born, and bred.

Janson was born and raised in Asheville, North Carolina and attended Western Carolina University (Go Cats!) He graduated in May 2015 with a Bachelor’s Degree in Communications with a concentration in Broadcasting, and Public Relations.

Janson started working for WHSV TV-3 in Harrisonburg, Virginia in 2015. While in Harrisonburg, Janson was able to get experience in several areas. Originally a photojournalist, he quickly became the Morning Reporter for their Daybreak show, then became the Weekend Reporter, eventually becoming the Senior Reporter at WHSV TV-3. Janson also was able to get experience anchoring newscasts, sports segments, and was even able to produce several shows.

Some of Janson’s biggest stories were covering the Execution of Ivan Teleguz, which was halted by the Governor, the devastating floods of West Virginia which killed many, and ruined the Greenbrier Resort, and he followed the James Madison Football team to Frisco, Texas where they won the FCS National Championship.

While not on the clock, Janson enjoys going to sporting events with his wife. They root for the Panthers, the Heels, and the Hornets! He also enjoys photography, videography, playing tennis or basketball, and exploring around the Triad!

If you have any comments, tips, or story ideas feel free to reach out!

