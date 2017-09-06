Kandace Redd (Photo: WFMY News 2)

Kandace Redd is a multi skilled journalist at WFMY News 2 in Greensboro.

Kandace comes to WFMY from WAPT in Jackson, where she worked as a reporter and producer.

Before that, she worked as an anchor, reporter, and producer at WXVT in Greenville.

She began her journalism career in Washington, DC. She's worked at WTOP 103.5FM, WTTG FOX 5, CBS News Washington Bureau, and WBZ CBS Boston.

Kandace is a native of Los Angeles. She earned a Bachelor of Arts in broadcast journalism from Howard University. She's currently pursuing a Master of Arts in strategic communication at American University.

Kandace is a member of the National Association of Black Journalists (NABJ).

When she’s not chasing news stories, Kandace enjoys mentoring novice journalists.

