Laura Brache (Photo: Geoff Johnson, 2017 Geoff Johnson Films)

Laura Brache is a Digital Content Reporter and Producer at WFMY News 2. Laura began her journey in Journalism at the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill where she graduated with a B.A. in Media and Journalism, specializing in Broadcasting.

She reported for the award-winning college newscast, “Carolina Week.” Her background as a Latina motivated her to pursue a Certificate in Latino Journalism and Media as well, which led her to be a part of the University’s first Spanish-language newscast, “Carolina Ahora.”

As a Stembler Scholar at UNC-Chapel Hill, Laura traveled with a team to Colombia to report on the political climate after the FARC peace treaty, where she visited a FARC camp.

She was a CBC-UNC Diversity Fellow and one of the pioneer fellows of the UNC-Bloomberg Diversity Business Fellowship.

Laura joined the WFMY News 2 Digital team in July 2017. She’ll not only produce online content, she’ll be reporting exclusively for Digital and Mobile.

Born in Massachusetts and raised in the Dominican Republic, Laura found a home in the Tar Heel state and has lived in the Triad since 2011. She is fluent in English, Spanish, and Italian.

Besides spending work days next to the best journalists in the Piedmont Triad, Laura enjoys social media, live music, trying new foods, karaoke, traveling, and learning how to play her bass guitar.

Connect With Laura Brache

Laura Brache on Facebook

Laura Brache on Twitter

Laura Brache on Instagram

Laura Brache on LinkedIn

Copyright 2017 WFMY