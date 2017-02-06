Maddie Gardner, WFMY News 2 (Photo: Geoff Johnson, 2016 Geoff Johnson Films)

Maddie grew up watching WFMY in her hometown of Mount Airy and is excited to work close to home where it all began.

Maddie graduated from the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill where she reported for the award winning newscast, “Carolina Week.” She also dreamed up, co-created and anchored the school’s first morning show, “Wake Up, Carolina!". While in school, Maddie’s work was picked up by professional news outlets and she was named a national finalist in Television General News Reporting by the Society for Professional Journalists.

She joined WFMY News 2 in June 2016 as a Multi-Skilled Journalist with a goal to tell the Triad’s stories. Maddie says she loves finding news that matters to the community and reporting it in a creative and interesting way. She’s incredibly active on social media.

As former captain of the UNC-Chapel Hill Cheerleading team, one of Maddie's favorite memories is going to the Final Four in 2016 – she filed reports from the tournament for stations around North Carolina. Maddie continues to cheer on the Tar Heels in her spare time. She also loves trying new workouts, spending time with her family and exploring the Gate City!

