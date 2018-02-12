Meghann Mollerus is a news anchor and co-host for the WFMY News 2 weekday Good Morning Show.

She also is among the TEGNA journalists spearheading the VERIFY initiative, stories that disseminate fact versus fiction and build trust with viewers by answering their questions with total transparency.

Meghann joined the team in June 2013 as a reporter and has covered everything from breaking news to consumer concerns to top national stories--including Hurricane Matthew and the Confederate Flag’s removal from the SC State Capitol. She also has guest reported for TEGNA sister stations during big events. She worked for WUSA9 in Washington, DC during Pope Francis' historic U.S. visit and for WCNC in Charlotte during the January 2016 ice storm.

She has a longstanding passion for community outreach and is proud to be part of the Emmy-award-winning Read 2 Succeed program. Twice, she proudly competed in the Dancing on the Diamond "celebrity dance competition" and helped raise more than $3,000 toward programs for adults with developmental disabilities. She also plays a regular role in the Greensboro Police Department's 'Message 2 Die 4,' an anti-distracted driving program at Triad-area high schools. And, she emcees numerous charity events for local non-profits.

Born and raised in St. Louis, Mo., Meghann attended the Honors College at the University of Missouri and graduated with a Bachelor of Journalism from the world-renowned Missouri School of Journalism. She also received minors in Political Science and French. While at the University of Missouri from 2009 to 2013, she worked as a reporter and anchor at the mid-Missouri NBC affiliate -- KOMU 8 News. During that time, Meghann received a Mark of Excellence Award from the Society of Professional Journalists for an investigation into a St. Louis animal shelter's salaries. She also contributed to team coverage of the Joplin tornado's two-year anniversary, which earned a first place Missouri Broadcasters Association award.

Meghann was a college campus reporter and two-time senior intern for Fox News Channel. While working for the Midwest bureau in Chicago, she was an assistant field producer in high-profile federal trials--including the Tahawwur Rana terrorism trial and the former governor Rod Blagojevich corruption trial. She also helped cover the nationally-known murder trial of former Illinois police officer Drew Peterson.

Outside of work, Meghann enjoys spending time with her family and friends, horseback riding, running and reading. Connect with her on social media!

Facebook: Meghann Mollerus

Tweets by @meghannmollerus

