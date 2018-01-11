WFMY News 2/TEGNA Partnership Awards Grant To Black Child Development Institute of Greensboro

Since 1978, The Black Child Development Institute of Greensboro (BCDI-G) has been dedicated to the improvement and protection of the quality of life of minority children and youth in Greensboro. (Photo: WFMY)

GREENSBORO, N.C. – Since 1978, The Black Child Development Institute of Greensboro (BCDI-G) has been dedicated to the improvement and protection of the quality of life of minority children and youth in Greensboro.

The organization serves K-12 students enrolled in Guilford County Schools through academic programs and resources, like afterschool and tutoring programs.

WFMY News 2 and the TEGNA Foundation are teaming up once again to help organizations further their initiatives in the Piedmont Triad area to help enrich our communities.

WFMY News 2 is proud to award a grant to the Black Child Development Institute of Greensboro for their commitment to the positive development of our children and families in Guilford County.

Karen Thompson serves as Executive Director of BCDI-G and says the organization’s ultimate mission is to “narrow the academic achievement gap” in minority and low-income children and their peers.

“It’s part of an extended learning opportunity where we network, we work with our school system and our families to help the students increase their academic gifts,” Thompson said.

According to Thompson, 98% of the students they work with come from low-income households, which is why the program has a low or no cost to the families.

“The grant from the TEGNA Foundation helps cover the cost from those students to attend an afterschool program,” Thompson said. “Our students are here five days a week, they get homework assistance, snacks, books that they can read at no cost to their families. That is what the TEGNA Foundation grant is going to help to support.”

Follow WFMY News 2 on Facebook and Twitter

► Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the WFMY News 2 App now

Copyright 2017 WFMY