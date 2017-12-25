40th Annual Kennedy Center Honors Set For Tuesday Night

The five recipients of the 40th Annual Kennedy Center Honors pose for a group photo following a dinner hosted by United States Secretary of State Rex Tillerson in their honor at the US Department of State (Getty Images) (Photo: Pool, Custom)

The 40th Annual Kennedy Center Honors will pay tribute to five artists with a music-heavy background this week.

The honorees for this year are actress Carmen de Lavallade, singer-songwriter and actress Gloria Estefan, hip hop star and actor LL COOL J, TV writer and producer Norman Lear and musician/producer Lionel Richie. Those honored will be featured for their work and contributions to the culture.

President Donald Trump did not attend the event. It was only the fourth time in 40 years that a sitting U.S. president skipped the gala.

The Honors will air on WFMY News 2 Tuesday, Dec. 26 at 9 p.m.

