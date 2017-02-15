5 Things To Do This Weekend: Feb. 17-19

Outhouse race: Sapphire Valley Ski (Photo: Custom)

GREENSBORO, N.C.

1. OUTHOUSE RACE

Have you ever seen an outhouse race? This promises to be on edge of your pants kind of race. But you’ll have to travel to Sapphire Valley Ski Resort in North Carolina to watch the free event. The outhouse race takes place Saturday, February 18 with festivities beginning at 11:30 a.m. Lunch will be on sale by Danny’s BBQ and there will be live music. Outhouses will be on display at 2:30 pm and the races start at 3:00 p.m.

2. GAME NIGHT!

Make it a family game night! The High Point Museum is hosting a free family game night. It includes playing the 1980s game, “The Challenge High Point.” It also includes scavenger hunts, Pokemon Go, pizza and prizes. Family game night takes place, February 17 from 5:00 pm – 7:00 pm at the museum located at 1859 East Lexington Avenue in High Point.

3. FINGER-PICKIN’, JAZZ, & FOLK MUSIC INSPIRED

A night of music at the Carolina Theatre will feature solo sets and collaborations by Leo Kottke and Keller Williams. Leo Kottke is known for his unique finger-picking style, drawing on blues, jazz, and folk music. The musician has overcome, partial loss of hearing while mastering his instrument. Keller Williams comes with more than 20 years of music and is best known as a one-man band. Kottke and Williams perform Friday, February 17 at 8:00 pm at the Carolina Theatre. The theatre is located at 310 South Greene Street in Greensboro. Tickets range in price from $20-$48

4. COUNTRY MUSIC

Singer-songwriter, Corey Smith, from GA will perform this Saturday in Greensboro. The country music artists is working towards another record. Smith will perform Saturday, February 18 at 8pm at the Cone Denim Entertainment Center in Greensboro. Tickets start at $25.

5. MOTORCYCLE ART

M.A.D | Motorcycle. Art. Design. is an exhibition combining art, sound, industrial design and cultural elements into cutting-edge contemporary visual art. It celebrates the motorcycle, a modern icon. You can see the exhibit February 17 from 12:00 p.m. – 7:00 p.m. at GreenHill located at 200 North Davie Street in Greensboro. Admission is $8/per person for visitors 16 and older.

