5 Things To Do This Weekend In The Triad: Feb. 3-5

GREENSBORO, N.C. -- When it comes to entertainment WFMY News 2 has got you covered with a list of 5 things you can do to start having fun in the Piedmont Triad!

1. LET’S TANGO!

It’s time to feel the rhythm and the beat! Let’s TANGO! Take advantage of a free tango lesson this Friday, February 3 at the International Civil Rights Center & Museum in downtown Greensboro. Carolina Tango is putting on the free lesson. You don’t need to be a skilled dancer or even need a dance partner to have fun at this event. It all gets started at 6:30 pm. The museum is located at 134 South Elm Street in Greensboro.

More Details: Carolina Tango

The International Civil Rights Center & Museum's Gala is Saturday, February 4 at 6:00 p.m. The After-party takes place at 9:00 p.m. Individual tickets start at $125.

2. POP-UP DANCE PARTY!

Time to shake your groove thang at the free Pop-Up Dance Party at Print Works Bistro. The event takes place every first Friday when half the restaurant transforms into a dance room! This is a free event (no cover charge). The Pop-Up Dance Party is Friday, February 3 from 10:00 pm – 1:00 am. Print Works Bistro is located at 702 Green Valley Road.

More Details: Pop-Up Dance Party

3. GREAT GATSBY PARTY!

Go back in time and roar into the 20s in style. The Great Gatsby-themed party is on Saturday, February 4, at the Starmount Country Club. It will make for a glamorous evening of dancing, delicious food, cocktails, vendor booths, plus lots more fun. Make sure you dress-up as a flapper, gangster, or silent screen star from the 1920’s. The cost is $40 per person and includes food and drink. The event benefits the Creative Aging Network of NC. Call (336)299-4400 to reserve your tickets.

More Details: Great Gatsby Party



4. BALL IT UP

Get ready to cheer on the SWARM! On Friday night the Greensboro Swarm will take on the Long Island Nets. The Swarm game starts at 7:00 pm on Friday, February 3 at the Fieldhouse located at the Greensboro Coliseum.

More Details: Greensboro SWARM



5. WE GO CRAZY FOR CHOCOLATE!

It’s all the chocolate you could ever imagine at the Chocolate Festival in Burlington. The event is on Saturday, February 4, at the Holly Hill Mall in Burlington. It includes a “Men Can Cook Chocolate Contest,” entertainment provided by “Elvis,” sampling, and a silent auction. Tickets are $5 for 5 samples or $10 for 10 samples. Proceeds benefit Christmas Cheer in Alamance County. The event is from 11:00 a.m. – 3:00 p.m.

More Details: Chocolate Festival

