A WrestleMania First: John Cena's Marriage Proposal to Nikki Bella

It really happened. (Photo: World Wrestling Entertainment)

ORLANDO — John Cena and Nikki Bella are getting married.

The proposal, as many expected, happened in the middle of the ring at WrestleMania after Cena and Bella beat The Miz and Maryse in a mixed tag team match.

Cena grabbed a microphone after the match, which featured The Today Show's Al Roker as guest ring announcer, and began:

“This is what you wanted over a year ago. You broke your neck and did everything you could to come back because you wanted a WrestleMania moment. I’m so very proud of you …

“Right before your surgery, there would be a time when you would be a little loopy and I could ask you anything I wanted. If you gave me an honest answer, you wouldn’t remember what you said. After a year and half, you asked me all the time. I promised I would tell you when the time is right. The time is right.

“You were kinda glassy, in and out. At the last moment, I said, ‘Can you hear me?’ You said, ‘Yes.’ I said, ‘I only have one question.’ You said, ‘What is it?’

“Do you know one day I’m going to marry you? And you said, ‘Yes.’

“I just need you to say yes one more time.”

Cena then reached onto his pocket, pulled out a ring box and got on bended knee.

“I have been waiting so long to ask you this, ‘Will you marry me?’”

Bella nodded. The two then kissed and embraced.

Before heading up the ramp, the two hugged family in the front row.

Nikki’s twin sister, who is expecting her first child and is not in Orlando, took to Twitter to offer congratulations.

Happy tears!!!! They always felt married to me but to see it...wow!!! Welcome to the family @JohnCena — Nikki & Brie (@BellaTwins) April 3, 2017

The couple had been dating since 2012, but Cena's reluctance to get married has been a subtext of "Total Divas" on E! since the show's inception and the spinoff "Total Bellas." Total Bellas cameras have been following Nikki this week in Orlando.

