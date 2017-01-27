Adorable Alert! Nation's Zoos Battle It Out In #CuteAnimalTweetOff

The Twitter-verse has a lot of people smiling in the last couple days. A Twitter battle between the Virginia Aquarium and the National Zoo is now going nation-wide, and it is adorable.
Zoos across the country are battling it out to see who has the cutest zoo animals, and it is next to impossible to pick a winner!
The hashtag #CuteAnimalTweetOff has been trending for the last couple days, and it has captured, and melted, hearts everywhere.
From land animals….
To the sea….
To making new friends….
The hashtag battle is about more than just cute animals. Some zoos are using the spotlight to spread awareness about endangered species by using #SavingSpecies
People other than zoos are also participating by using #CuteAnimalTweetOff.
