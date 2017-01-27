Adorable Alert! Nation's Zoos Battle It Out In #CuteAnimalTweetOff

This is Redd, our endangered Bornean orangutan infant. And he is the cutest. (Photo: Custom)

The Twitter-verse has a lot of people smiling in the last couple days. A Twitter battle between the Virginia Aquarium and the National Zoo is now going nation-wide, and it is adorable.

Zoos across the country are battling it out to see who has the cutest zoo animals, and it is next to impossible to pick a winner!

The hashtag #CuteAnimalTweetOff has been trending for the last couple days, and it has captured, and melted, hearts everywhere.

From land animals….

"Excuse me, can I get in on this, too?" #CuteAnimalTweetOff pic.twitter.com/MATHGrJgvI — Elmwood Park Zoo (@ElmwoodParkZoo) January 25, 2017

Oh no she didn't! Our baby jaguar Babette just entered a selfie in the #cuteanimaltweetoff. pic.twitter.com/yj12hr8vdk — Tulsa Zoo (@TulsaZoo) January 26, 2017

To the sea….

We're joining the #cuteanimaltweetoff with this juvenile potbelly seahorse. Look at those eyes! *awww* pic.twitter.com/mRhr9ZGcBG — Mote Marine Lab (@MoteMarineLab) January 27, 2017

To making new friends….

The hashtag battle is about more than just cute animals. Some zoos are using the spotlight to spread awareness about endangered species by using #SavingSpecies

People other than zoos are also participating by using #CuteAnimalTweetOff.

