Award-Winning Producer Returns To His Greensboro Roots To Mentor Local Artists

GREENSBORO, N.C. – Lil’ Kim’s “Crush on You,” Will Smith’s “Ya’ll Know” and Michael Jackson’s “Heaven Can Wait.” If you’re a ‘90s baby,’ those may be titles you remember.

Greensboro native Andreo ‘Fanatic’ Heard was the producer behind the hits, and he’s returned to his old stomping grounds with the mission to educate and mentor local artists and producers in the music business.

“I just wanted to come back and help them navigate through the business because we lose so many artists, they get detoured from the business side of the music business,” Fanatic said in an interview.

A former Greensboro Day School student, Fanatic spoke to the Upper School students about his experience in the music industry.

After the presentation, Fanatic took the time to sign autographs, take selfies and speak to students who wish to enter the industry.

Fanatic, who also played a role in Beyoncé's debut album "Dangerously in Love," started an entertainment company in Greensboro with North Carolina Music Hall of Famer Anthony Hamilton and Eli Davis called 'The Culture Pushers.'

“We’re all about pushing the culture forward and erasing the small-town mentality and dreaming big,” Fanatic said.

Fanatic has a lot of hope in the new generation of artists and musicians.

“I love the new artists and what they’re doing and their energy,” he said.

If you are an artist interested in Fanatic’s and The Culture Pushers’ mission, follow them on Instagram @theculturepushers.

