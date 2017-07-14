WFMY
Beyonce Releases First Photo of Her Twins...And It's So Extra

Beyonce has posted the first public pictures of her twin boys Sir Carter and Rumi.

Catherine Park, WXIA 8:47 AM. EDT July 14, 2017

Beyonce had her twins a month ago.

Early this morning, she released a photo of herself on her Instagram with her new beautiful baby twins and here it is:

 

Sir Carter and Rumi 1 month today. 🙏🏽❤️👨🏽👩🏽👧🏽👶🏾👶🏾

A post shared by Beyoncé (@beyonce) on

The photo depicts herself, and her twins, in some Alice-in-Wonderland type dreamscape with flowers adorning an archway, and of course you can see the ocean in the backdrop. She's draped in beautiful flowing garments that look like rivers of cotton candy. Yes, it's extra but it's also Beyonce so are you surprised?

Let’s just say, the Internet and all of social media are collectively freaking out.

Meet Sir Carter and Rumi.

The Queen B has finally revealed her very anticipated first photo of her babies and the world can’t handle it.

Anyway, the wait is finally over. Hello Sir Carter and Rumi and happy one-month-of-being-alive.

