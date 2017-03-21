'Big Bang Theory' Will Be Back for Two More Seasons

(Photo: CBS)

TV's favorite scientists aren't going anywhere.

CBS Monday announced a two-year renewal for TV's most-watched scripted show, The Big Bang Theory, after most of the cast members, led by Johnny Galecki, Jim Parsons and Kaley Cuoco, who have signed on for upcoming 11th and 12th seasons.

The comedy, which focuses on physicists Leonard (Galecki) and Sheldon (Parsons) and their circle of friends and family, remains a top hit in its 10th season, averaging 19.8 million viewers with 7-day viewing counted, a double-digit milestone that few series reach.

With the renewal, CBS will offer a double dose of Sheldon: The network last week ordered a new comedy series,Young Sheldon, which will focus on the character as a 9-year-old. Parsons will narrate; Iain Armitage stars. Chuck Lorre and Steven Molaro, who produce Big Bang, also will produce Sheldon.

In addition to Galecki, Parsons and Cuoco, co-stars Simon Helberg and Kunal Nayyar also have reportedly signed new contracts to cover the renewal period for the series, which is produced by Warner Bros. Television. New deals have not been reached with co-stars Mayim Bialik, who plays Amy, and Melissa Rauch, who plays Bernadette. Neither was an original cast member, but both have helped CBS extend the life of the series through new storylines.

The extension has long been expected, and production of Season 10 continued as contract discussions were held with actors

