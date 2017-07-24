5 Things You Didn't Know About Shark Week

TRENDING VIDEOS
-
Areas to avoid around the eclipse
-
18-year-old arrested for DUI, manslaughter in Los Banos car crash
-
Recieve Pot for Trash in Gardiner, Maine
-
'Tiny Houses Greensboro' Revolutionizes Affordable Housing
-
Team CP3 Beats Team Vision At Phenom Hoops Tournament
-
Search For Man On Belews Lake
-
Hot Truck Tragedy: KENS 5 Eyewitness News team coverage - 7/23/17 @ 10 p.m.
-
Thousands of ticks collected from state park
-
Controversy in the stands
-
Crews Searching For Missing Person At Belews Lake
More Stories
-
Trump On Obamacare: 'It Was A Big, Fat, Ugly Lie'Jul 24, 2017, 3:57 p.m.
-
More Than 700 Jobs Coming To The TriadJul 24, 2017, 1:57 p.m.
-
Microchips In Employees? One Company Trying It OutJul 24, 2017, 10:35 a.m.