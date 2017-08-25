Are Energy Bars Really Good for You?

Energy bars are a quick and easy snack in between meals when you are on the go, or even a great option for a meal replacement. But according to CNN some energy bars are not really all that good for you. Susana Victoria Perez (@susana_vp) has more.

WFMY 9:46 AM. EDT August 25, 2017

