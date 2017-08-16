Insect Burgers and Bug Balls? Switzerland Sells Insect Food
Switzerland is well known for its delicious chocolate, their watches and civilized democracy but now they are looking to be known as the ones selling you bugs on the food aisle? Buzz60's Maria Mercedes Galuppo (mariamgaluppo) has more.
WFMY 1:49 PM. EDT August 16, 2017
TRENDING VIDEOS
-
Ex-Trooper Sentenced to 5 Years in Prison
-
Eclipse Eye Protection Pt. 2
-
ECLIPSE GLASSES HUNT
-
Mom accused of molesting kids,selling videos
-
Where Should Confederate Monuments be Located?
-
Confederate Monument Pulled Down
-
Sunglasses VS Eclipse Glasses
-
Mother dies of protein overdose
-
That 'free cruise' call could get you up to $900
-
VIDEO: Jan 1, 2016 Shooting of Estill Police Officer Quincy Smith
More Stories
-
Two More Arrested In Durham Monument TakedownAug 16, 2017, 10:12 a.m.
-
Trump disbands economic councils as Charlottesville…Aug 16, 2017, 1:39 p.m.
-
Understanding The History of Confederate MonumentsAug 15, 2017, 10:22 p.m.