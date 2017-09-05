Meghan Markle Finally Speaks About Boyfriend Prince Harry: 'We Are In Love'

TRENDING VIDEOS
-
Officer Involved Shooting In Asheboro
-
Car Falls Off Bridge in Horry County
-
Roof Collapses At Thomasville Church
-
North Korea's nuclear weapon test raises anxiety levels
-
Get 6X Longer Use From Your Smartphone - The Deal Guy
-
Red Cross Limiting Volunteers To Texas Due To Irma
-
Thomasville Pediatrician
-
Local couple fighting HOA fines over roof
-
Guilford Metro In Need Of 911 Dispatchers
-
Students help victims of Harvey
More Stories
-
Irma Now A Category 5 Hurricane with 175 mph WindsAug 30, 2017, 6:10 p.m.
-
DACA Rescinded, Sessions Says it's UnconstitutionalSep. 5, 2017, 11:22 a.m.
-
VERIFY: How Much of Red Cross Donations Get To…Sep. 5, 2017, 8:55 a.m.