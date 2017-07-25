Michael Kors Spends $1.35 Billion For This Luxury Shoemaker

TRENDING VIDEOS
-
Davidson County Reacts To Job Announcement
-
Fake massage parlor
-
Lovily Johnson baby death
-
Deadly Surry County Fire Now Homicide Investigation
-
WATCH: Charlotte man's southern staple makes top three for Lay's new flavor contest
-
Iredell County man arrested on sexual assault charges
-
18 Dogs Seized In Alamance County
-
Who Owns Shelly Island?
-
City manager recommends canceling 'Holiday Lights at the Beach'
-
Chesterfield woman celebrates 109th birthday
More Stories
-
4 Dogs Found Dead, 18 Removed From Kennel In…Jul 24, 2017, 9:45 p.m.
-
Trump tweets, McCain return set stage for health bill voteJul 25, 2017, 8:14 a.m.
-
Driver Who Hit, Killed 10-Year-Old Girl: 'My Heart Broke'Jul 25, 2017, 6:03 a.m.