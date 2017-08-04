These Are The States With The 'Cleanest and Dirtiest' Hair

TRENDING VIDEOS
-
Teens shot executive style outside Colorado Springs
-
Mother of baby who died in hot car speaks out
-
Watch Out For Work From Home Schemes
-
Chick-Fil-A trashed by woman
-
Baby found alone in car while caretaker eats at restaurant
-
Triad Group Gives Away Free School Supplies
-
Guilford County Passes Brunch Bill
-
NC State Veterinarian Helps Sick Alpaca
-
Buckle Up In The Back Seat
-
Hatteras Visitors Will Be Allowed Back By Noon Friday
More Stories
-
NC Man Facing $82M Fine Over Illegal Health…Aug. 4, 2017, 12:33 p.m.
-
Bride Recreates Four Generations of Wedding Photo…Aug. 4, 2017, 10:20 a.m.
-
Two Fort Bragg Soldiers Killed In AfghanistanAug. 3, 2017, 11:06 p.m.