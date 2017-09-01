Zara Model Says 'Old and Ugly' in Marketing Campaign for Timeless Collection
Zara is trying to appeal to older women with their new 'Timeless' collection. Unfortunately one of their marketing videos features a model using the words old and ugly in the same sentence. Keri Lumm (@thekerilumm) has more.
WFMY 8:59 AM. EDT September 01, 2017
TRENDING VIDEOS
-
State of Emergency Over Possible Gas Shortage
-
What Not To Buy Labor Day - The Deal Guy
-
No Swimming Advisory for Portion of North Myrtle Beach
-
Teens Charged After Burning Dogs
-
Three People Shot In High Point
-
Underground Railroad Tour At Guilford College
-
Mt. Airy School Bus Crash
-
Facebook Donations
-
Verify: Free Bojangles For A Year? Part 2
-
Construction workers unearth rare dinosaur bones in Thornton
More Stories
-
Drug Treatment Court Revived As Overdoses Trend High…Aug 31, 2017, 11:29 p.m.
-
Severe Weather Threat Friday Afternoon, Tornadoes PossibleAug 31, 2017, 10:22 p.m.
-
Are Expensive Pet Foods Healthier Than Cheap Ones?Aug 31, 2017, 7:15 p.m.