Canceled Netflix Series 'Sense8' To Return For 2-Hour Finale

NEW YORK, NY - APRIL 26: (L-R front) Naveen Andrews, Terrence Mann, Miguel Angel Silvestre (L-R backrow) Jamie Clayton, Grant Hill, Daryl Hannah, Cindy Holland, Max Riemelt (Photo by Slaven Vlasic/Getty Images) (Photo: Slaven Vlasic, 2017 Slaven Vlasic)

LOS ANGELES -- The fans have spoken, and the canceled Netflix series "Sense8" is coming back next year for a two-hour final episode.



Netflix and show co-creator Lana Wachowski said Thursday that fan clamor inspired the show's return. Netflix had announced earlier this month that "Sense8" was not renewed for a third season.



The series features global settings and an international cast exploring their mysterious mental link.



Wachowski said in a Facebook post that the "passionate letters, the petitions, the collective voice that rose up" in support of the show ultimately helped resurrect it.



A Netflix representative confirmed the Facebook post and released a statement Thursday saying, "We decided to give Sense8 fans the ending they totally deserve."

© 2017 Associated Press