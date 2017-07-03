Candy Crush Premieres Sunday On WFMY News 2

Candy Crush live action tv game show (Photo: CBS)

Sundays just got a little sweeter! Candy Crush makes its debut this Sunday at 9 p.m. on WFMY News 2!

MONDAY 7/3/17

5:00 p.m. -- WFMY News 2 at 5

5:30 p.m. -- 2 Wants To Know

6:00 p.m. -- WFMY News 2 at 6

6:30 p.m. -- CBS Evening News

7:00 p.m. -- Wheel of Fortune

7:30 p.m. -- Jeopardy

8:00 p.m. -- Kevin Can Wait

8:30 p.m. -- Man With A Plan

9:00 p.m. -- Mom

9:30 p.m. -- Life in Pieces

10:00 p.m. -- Scorpion

11:00 p.m. -- WFMY News 2 at 11

11:35 p.m. -- The Late Show with Stephen Colbert

12:37 a.m. -- The Late, Late Show with James Corden

TUESDAY 7/4/17

5:00 p.m. -- WFMY News 2 at 5

5:30 p.m. -- 2 Wants To Know

6:00 p.m. -- WFMY News 2 at 6

6:30 p.m. -- CBS Evening News

7:00 p.m. -- Wheel of Fortune

7:30 p.m. -- Jeopardy

8:00 p.m. -- NCIS

9:00 p.m. -- Bull

10:00 p.m. -- NCIS: New Orleans

11:00 p.m. -- WFMY News 2 at 11

11:35 p.m. -- The Late Show with Stephen Colbert

12:37 a.m. -- The Late, Late Show with James Corden

WEDNESDAY 7/5/17

5:00 p.m. -- WFMY News 2 at 5

5:30 p.m. -- 2 Wants To Know

6:00 p.m. -- WFMY News 2 at 6

6:30 p.m. -- CBS Evening News

7:00 p.m. -- Wheel of Fortune

7:30 p.m. -- Jeopardy

8:00 p.m. -- Big Brother

9:00 p.m. -- Criminal Minds

10:00 p.m. -- Criminal Minds

11:00 p.m. -- WFMY News 2 at 11

11:35 p.m. -- The Late Show with Stephen Colbert

12:37 a.m. -- The Late, Late Show with James Corden

THURSDAY 7/6/17

5:00 p.m. -- WFMY News 2 at 5

5:30 p.m. -- 2 Wants To Know

6:00 p.m. -- WFMY News 2 at 6

6:30 p.m. -- CBS Evening News

7:00 p.m. -- Wheel of Fortune

7:30 p.m. -- Jeopardy

8:00 p.m. -- Big Bang Theory

8:30 p.m. -- Life in Pieces

9:00 p.m. -- Big Brother

10:00 p.m. -- Zoo

11:00 p.m. -- WFMY News 2 at 11

11:35 p.m. -- The Late Show with Stephen Colbert

12:37 a.m. -- The Late, Late Show with James Corden

FRIDAY 7/7/17

5:00 p.m. -- WFMY News 2 at 5

5:30 p.m. -- 2 Wants To Know

6:00 p.m. -- WFMY News 2 at 6

6:30 p.m. -- CBS Evening News

7:00 p.m. -- Wheel of Fortune

7:30 p.m. -- Jeopardy

8:00 p.m. -- MacGyver

9:00 p.m. -- Hawaii Five-O

10:00 p.m. -- Blue Bloods

11:00 p.m. -- WFMY News 2 at 11

11:35 p.m. -- The Late Show with Stephen Colbert

12:37 a.m. -- The Late, Late Show with James Corden

SATURDAY 7/8/17

2:00 p.m. -- CBS Sports: Major League Fishing

3:00 p.m. -- CBS Sports: PGA Golf: Old White TPC

6:00 p.m. -- WFMY News 2 at 6

6:30 p.m. -- CBS Evening News

7:00 p.m. -- Triad Marketplace

7:30 p.m. -- Weekend Jeopardy

8:00 p.m. -- Doubt

9:00 p.m. -- Doubt

10:00 p.m. -- 48 Hours

11:00 p.m. -- WFMY News 2 at 11

11:35 p.m. -- Weekend Wheel of Fortune

12:05 a.m. -- CSI: Miami

SUNDAY 7/9/17

2:00 p.m. -- CBS Sports: Lucas Oil Late Model Dirt Series

3:00 p.m. -- CBS Sports: PGA Golf: Old White TPC

6:30 p.m. -- CBS Evening News

7:00 p.m. -- 60 Minutes

8:00 p.m. -- Big Brother

9:00 p.m. -- Candy Crush (Season Premiere)

10:00 p.m. -- NCIS: Los Angeles

11:00 p.m. -- WFMY News 2 at 11

11:35 p.m. -- CSI: Miami

Copyright 2017 WFMY