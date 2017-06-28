CBS' Zoo Premieres Tonight On WFMY News 2

This week it's all about survival of the fittest - Zoo and Big Brother both premiere on WFMY News 2!
Don't miss the drama that's set to unfold. Big Brother airs at 8 p.m. Wednesday and Zoo kicks off at 10 p.m. Thursday.
THURSDAY 6/29/17
5:00 p.m. -- WFMY News 2 at 5
5:30 p.m. -- 2 Wants To Know
6:00 p.m. -- WFMY News 2 at 6
6:30 p.m. -- CBS Evening News
7:00 p.m. -- Wheel of Fortune
7:30 p.m. -- Jeopardy
8:00 p.m. -- Big Bang Theory
8:30 p.m. -- Life in Pieces
9:00 p.m. -- Big Brother
10:00 p.m. -- Zoo (Season Premiere)
11:00 p.m. -- WFMY News 2 at 11
11:35 p.m. -- The Late Show with Stephen Colbert
12:37 a.m. -- The Late, Late Show with James Corden
FRIDAY 6/30/17
5:00 p.m. -- WFMY News 2 at 5
5:30 p.m. -- 2 Wants To Know
6:00 p.m. -- WFMY News 2 at 6
6:30 p.m. -- CBS Evening News
7:00 p.m. -- Wheel of Fortune
7:30 p.m. -- Jeopardy
8:00 p.m. -- MacGyver
9:00 p.m. -- Hawaii Five-O
10:00 p.m. -- Blue Bloods
11:00 p.m. -- WFMY News 2 at 11
11:35 p.m. -- The Late Show with Stephen Colbert
12:37 a.m. -- The Late, Late Show with James Corden
SATURDAY 7/1/17
2:00 p.m. -- CBS Sports: Major League Fishing
3:00 p.m. -- CBS Sports: PGA Golf: TPC Potomac
6:00 p.m. -- WFMY News 2 at 6
6:30 p.m. -- CBS Evening News
7:00 p.m. -- Weekend Wheel of Fortune
7:30 p.m. -- Weekend Jeopardy
8:00 p.m. -- Doubt
9:00 p.m. -- 48 Hours
10:00 p.m. -- 48 Hours
11:00 p.m. -- WFMY News 2 at 11
11:35 p.m. -- CSI: Miami
12:35 a.m. -- Right This Minute
SUNDAY 7/2/17
2:30 p.m. -- CBS Sports: King B's Hot Seat
3:00 p.m. -- CBS Sports: PGA Golf: TPC Potomac
6:30 p.m. -- CBS Evening News
7:00 p.m. -- 60 Minutes
8:00 p.m. -- Big Brother
9:00 p.m. -- Madam Secretary
10:00 p.m. -- NCIS: Los Angeles
11:00 p.m. -- WFMY News 2 at 11
11:35 p.m. -- CSI: Miami
1:35 a.m. -- Right This Minute
