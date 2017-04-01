WFMY
Chance The Rapper Donates To More Schools; Bulls Kick In $1Million

Associated Press , WFMY 6:03 PM. EDT April 01, 2017

CHICAGO, ILLINOIS - Grammy winner Chance the Rapper is again championing public education in Chicago by announcing more money has been raised for his art fund.
 
The Chicago native stopped at a high school Friday to announce he's secured an additional $1 million from the Chicago Bulls for his New Chance Arts and Literature Fund.
 
The rapper, whose real name is Chancelor Bennett, donated $1 million earlier this month to Chicago schools. He said 10 schools will receive $10,000 checks as part of the donation.
 
He said Friday a total of $2.2 million has now been raised in his Chicago Public Schools fundraising effort. As a result, an additional 12 schools would receive $10,000 donations.
 
The Ingenuity arts organization will help determine how to distribute the funds he raises for schools and students.

