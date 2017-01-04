College Basketball, AFC Wildcard Game On WFMY News 2 This Weekend

Get ready to see some serious sports here on WFMY News 2 this weekend.
Starting on Saturday we are broadcasting NCAA men's college basketball. And get ready on Sunday for the AFC wildcard game with the Dolphins vs. the Steelers.
Set your DVR for your favorite CBS shows to run longer in case basketball runs late.
Saturday, January 7
- 1:00 pm – 1:30 pm: CBS Sports: Inside College Basketball
- 1:30 pm – 4:00 pm: CBS Sports: NCAA Men's Basketball: Texas A&M @ South Carolina
- 6:00 pm – 6:30 pm: WFMY News 2 @ 6
- 6:30 pm – 7:00 pm: CBS Evening News
- 7:00 pm – 7:30 pm: Weekend Wheel Of Fortune
- 7:30 pm – 8:00 pm: Weekend Jeopardy
- 8:00 pm – 9:00 pm: Ransom
- 9:00 pm – 10:00 pm: Crimetime Saturday: Criminal Minds
- 10:00 pm – 11:00 pm: 48 Hours
- 11:00 pm – 11:20 pm: WFMY News 2 @ 11
- 11:20 pm – 11:35 pm: News 2 Sports Special
- 11:35 pm – 12:05 am: Panthers Huddle
- 12:05 am – 1:05 am: CSI: Miami
- 1:05 am – 1:35 am: Right This Minute
Sunday, January 8
- 12:00 pm – 1:00 pm: NFL Today
- 1:00 pm – 4:30 pm: NFL: AFC Wild Card: Miami @ Pittsburgh
- 4:30 pm – 6:30 pm: CBS Sports: NCAA Men's Basketball: Wisconsin @ Purdue
If basketball runs long the following shows will be on later.
- 6:30 pm – 7:00 pm: WFMY News 2 @ 6
- 7:00 pm – 8:00 pm: 60 Minutes
- 8:00 pm – 9:00 pm: NCIS: Los Angeles
- 9:00 pm – 10:00 pm: Madam Secretary
- 10:00 pm – 11:00 pm: Elementary
- 11:00 pm – 11:35 pm: WFMY News 2 @ 11
- 11:35 pm – 12:35 am: CSI: Miami
- 12:35 am – 1:05 am: Right This Minute
