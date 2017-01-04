College Basketball, AFC Wildcard Game On WFMY News 2 This Weekend

(Photo: WFMY, assignmentdesk)

Get ready to see some serious sports here on WFMY News 2 this weekend.

Starting on Saturday we are broadcasting NCAA men's college basketball. And get ready on Sunday for the AFC wildcard game with the Dolphins vs. the Steelers.

Set your DVR for your favorite CBS shows to run longer in case basketball runs late.

Saturday, January 7

1:00 pm – 1:30 pm: CBS Sports: Inside College Basketball

1:30 pm – 4:00 pm: CBS Sports: NCAA Men's Basketball: Texas A&M @ South Carolina

6:00 pm – 6:30 pm: WFMY News 2 @ 6

6:30 pm – 7:00 pm: CBS Evening News

7:00 pm – 7:30 pm: Weekend Wheel Of Fortune

7:30 pm – 8:00 pm: Weekend Jeopardy

8:00 pm – 9:00 pm: Ransom

9:00 pm – 10:00 pm: Crimetime Saturday: Criminal Minds

10:00 pm – 11:00 pm: 48 Hours

11:00 pm – 11:20 pm: WFMY News 2 @ 11

11:20 pm – 11:35 pm: News 2 Sports Special

11:35 pm – 12:05 am: Panthers Huddle

12:05 am – 1:05 am: CSI: Miami

1:05 am – 1:35 am: Right This Minute

Sunday, January 8

12:00 pm – 1:00 pm: NFL Today

1:00 pm – 4:30 pm: NFL: AFC Wild Card: Miami @ Pittsburgh

4:30 pm – 6:30 pm: CBS Sports: NCAA Men's Basketball: Wisconsin @ Purdue

If basketball runs long the following shows will be on later.

6:30 pm – 7:00 pm: WFMY News 2 @ 6

7:00 pm – 8:00 pm: 60 Minutes

8:00 pm – 9:00 pm: NCIS: Los Angeles

9:00 pm – 10:00 pm: Madam Secretary

10:00 pm – 11:00 pm: Elementary

11:00 pm – 11:35 pm: WFMY News 2 @ 11

11:35 pm – 12:35 am: CSI: Miami

12:35 am – 1:05 am: Right This Minute

