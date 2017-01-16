College Basketball On WFMY News 2 This Weekend

(Photo: WFMY, assignmentdesk)

Get ready to see some serious sports here on WFMY News 2 this weekend.

Starting on Saturday we are showing four basketball games within four hours! You can watch ACC games on our main channel, and NCAA men's college basketball on our 2-3 channel.

What's on WFMY News 2

Saturday, January 21

12:00 pm – 2:00 pm: ACC Men's Basketball: North Carolina @ Boston College

CBS NCAA Men's Basketball: Vanderbilt @ Florida on 2-3 channel

2:00 pm – 4:00 pm: ACC Men's Basketball: Wake Forest @ N.C. State

CBS NCAA Men's Basketball : Texas @ Kansas on 2-3 channel

Join CBS NCAA game in progress on main channel as needed at end of ACC game

4:00 pm – CBS NCAA Men's Basketball: Arizona @ UCLA

6:00 pm – 6:30 pm: WFMY News 2 @ 6

If basketball runs long, WFMY News 2 @ 6 will take place of CBS Evening News

6:30 pm – 7:00 pm: CBS Evening News

7:00 pm – 7:30 pm: Marketplace – Paid Program

7:30 pm – 8:00 pm: Weekend Wheel Of Fortune

8:00 pm – 9:00 pm: Ransom

9:00 pm – 10:00 pm: 48 Hours

10:00 pm – 11:00 pm: 48 Hours

11:00 pm – 11:20 pm: WFMY News 2 @ 11

11:20 pm – 11:35 pm: News 2 Sports Special

11:35 pm – 12:35 am: CSI: Miami

12:35 am – 1:05 am: Right This Minute

Sunday, January 22

1:00 pm – 2:00 pm: CBS Sports Special: Lucas Oil Pro Pulling Contest

2:00 pm – 4:00 pm: CBS Sports: NCAA Men's Basketball: Georgetown @ Xavier

