College Basketball On WFMY News 2 This Weekend

Get ready to see some serious sports here on WFMY News 2 this weekend.
Starting on Saturday we are showing four basketball games within four hours! You can watch ACC games on our main channel, and NCAA men's college basketball on our 2-3 channel.
Saturday, January 21
- 12:00 pm – 2:00 pm: ACC Men's Basketball: North Carolina @ Boston College
- CBS NCAA Men's Basketball: Vanderbilt @ Florida on 2-3 channel
- 2:00 pm – 4:00 pm: ACC Men's Basketball: Wake Forest @ N.C. State
- CBS NCAA Men's Basketball : Texas @ Kansas on 2-3 channel
Join CBS NCAA game in progress on main channel as needed at end of ACC game
- 4:00 pm – CBS NCAA Men's Basketball: Arizona @ UCLA
- 6:00 pm – 6:30 pm: WFMY News 2 @ 6
If basketball runs long, WFMY News 2 @ 6 will take place of CBS Evening News
- 6:30 pm – 7:00 pm: CBS Evening News
- 7:00 pm – 7:30 pm: Marketplace – Paid Program
- 7:30 pm – 8:00 pm: Weekend Wheel Of Fortune
- 8:00 pm – 9:00 pm: Ransom
- 9:00 pm – 10:00 pm: 48 Hours
- 10:00 pm – 11:00 pm: 48 Hours
- 11:00 pm – 11:20 pm: WFMY News 2 @ 11
- 11:20 pm – 11:35 pm: News 2 Sports Special
- 11:35 pm – 12:35 am: CSI: Miami
- 12:35 am – 1:05 am: Right This Minute
Sunday, January 22
- 1:00 pm – 2:00 pm: CBS Sports Special: Lucas Oil Pro Pulling Contest
- 2:00 pm – 4:00 pm: CBS Sports: NCAA Men's Basketball: Georgetown @ Xavier
