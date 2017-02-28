College Hoops Galore On WFMY News 2 This Weekend

(Photo: Noam Galai / noamgalai.com, Custom)

Six - count 'em - six college basketball games will be on WFMY News 2 this weekend! Here's the lineup for this week's programming...

WEDNESDAY 3/1/17

5:00 p.m. -- WFMY News 2 at 5

5:30 p.m. -- 2 Wants To Know

6:00 p.m. -- WFMY News 2 at 6

6:30 p.m. -- CBS Evening News

7:00 p.m. -- Wheel of Fortune

7:30 p.m. -- Jeopardy

8:00 p.m. -- Hunted

9:00 p.m. -- Criminal Minds

10:00 p.m. -- Doubt

11:00 p.m. -- WFMY News 2 at 11

11:35 p.m. -- The Late Show with Stephen Colbert

12:37 a.m. -- The Late, Late Show with James Corden

THURSDAY 3/2/17

5:00 p.m. -- WFMY News 2 at 5

5:30 p.m. -- 2 Wants To Know

6:00 p.m. -- WFMY News 2 at 6

6:30 p.m. -- CBS Evening News

7:00 p.m. -- Wheel of Fortune

7:30 p.m. -- Jeopardy

8:00 p.m. -- Big Bang Theory

8:30 p.m. -- Great Indoors

9:00 p.m. -- Mom

9:30 p.m. -- Life in Pieces

10:00 p.m. -- Training Day

11:00 p.m. -- WFMY News 2 at 11

11:35 p.m. -- The Late Show with Stephen Colbert

12:37 a.m. -- The Late, Late Show with James Corden

FRIDAY 3/3/17

5:00 p.m. -- WFMY News 2 at 5

5:30 p.m. -- 2 Wants To Know

6:00 p.m. -- WFMY News 2 at 6

6:30 p.m. -- CBS Evening News

7:00 p.m. -- Wheel of Fortune

7:30 p.m. -- Jeopardy

8:00 p.m. -- MacGyver

9:00 p.m. -- Hawaii-Five-O

10:00 p.m. -- Blue Bloods

11:00 p.m. -- WFMY News 2 at 11

11:35 p.m. -- The Late Show with Stephen Colbert

12:37 a.m. -- The Late, Late Show with James Corden

SATURDAY 3/4/17

12:00 p.m. -- CBS NCAA Basketball: Kentucky vs. Texas A&M

2:00 p.m. -- CBS NCAA Basketball: Notre Dame vs. Louisville

4:00 p.m. -- CBS NCAA Basketball: Arizona vs. Arizona State

6:00 p.m. -- WFMY News 2 at 6

6:30 p.m. -- CBS Evening News

7:00 p.m. -- Paid Programming

7:30 p.m. -- Weekend Jeopardy

9:00 p.m. -- Showtime Championship Boxing LIVE

11:00 p.m. -- WFMY News 2 at 11

11:35 p.m. -- Weekend Wheel of Fortune

12:05 a.m. -- CSI: Miami

1:05 a.m. -- Right This Minute

SUNDAY 3/5/17

12:30 p.m. -- CBS NCAA Basketball: Cinncinati vs. Connecticut

2:00 p.m. -- CBS NCAA Basketball: Missouri Valley Conf. Championship

4:30 p.m. -- Purdue vs. Northwestern

6:30 p.m. -- WFMY News 2 at 6

7:00 p.m. -- 60 Minutes

8:00 p.m. -- NCIS: Los Angeles

9:00 p.m. -- Madam Secretary

10:00 p.m. -- Elementary

11:00 p.m. -- WFMY News 2 at 11

11:35 p.m. -- CSI: Miami

12:35 a.m. -- Right This Minute

Stay connected 24/7 via WFMY News 2

Get the WFMY News 2 App free in the Apple store

WFMY News 2 Facebook Page

WFMY News 2 on Twitter @WFMY

WFMY News 2 On Instagram

Copyright 2017 WFMY