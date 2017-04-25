Darius Rucker to Go in Disguise on 'Undercover Boss'

Darius Rucker as he normally appears (left), and in his disguise on 'Undercover Boss.' (Photo: CBS)

Columbia, SC-- Country megastar and South Carolina native Darius Rucker will be on an upcoming episode of CBS's series "Undercover Boss."

Rucker--the Grammy award winner and former Hootie & the Blowfish lead singer--will be in a special episode called "Celebrity Undercover Boss" airing on Friday, May 12 at 8 PM on CBS/WLTX.

He'll travel to Austin, Texas on a journey to discover the next great musical acts. During his time undercover, Darius runs an open mic night, works as a roadie, and strolls along Austin’s famous Sixth Street in search of standout street performers.

The show's already released a picture of him in his disguise. (The normally bald Rucker is wearing a wig.)

This isn't the first time he's appeared in a CBS show this year. Back IN February, he had a guest-starring role in an episode of "Hawaii Five-O."

In that one, he played a bomb maker who the heroes had to take down.

