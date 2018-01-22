Duke vs. WFU, NC State vs. UNC, And The Grammys On WFMY This Week

(Photo: WFMY, assignmentdesk)

ACC basketball fans, it is your lucky week. Duke, Wake Forest, UNC, and NC State all play on WFMY News 2 this week. There are some programming changes due to the Duke vs. Wake Forest game on Tuesday night. Here's the lineup...

TUESDAY 1/23/18

4:00 p.m. -- Daily Blast Live

4:30 p.m. -- Andy Griffith

5:00 p.m. -- WFMY News 2 at 5

5:30 p.m. -- 2 Wants to Know

6:00 p.m. -- WFMY News 2 at 6

6:30 p.m. -- CBS Evening News

7:00 p.m. -- Wheel of Fortune

7:30 p.m. -- Jeopardy

8:00 p.m. -- NCIS

9:00 p.m. -- ACC Basketball: Duke vs. Wake Forest Bull is delayed to 1:37 a.m. NCIS: New Orleans is delayed to 2:37 a.m. Set your recording devices for longer in case the basketball game runs long.

11:00 p.m. -- WFMY News 2 at 11

11:35 p.m. -- The Late Show with Stephen Colbert

12:37 a.m. -- The Late, Late Show with James Corden

WEDNESDAY 1/24/18

4:00 p.m. -- Daily Blast Live

4:30 p.m. -- Andy Griffith

5:00 p.m. -- WFMY News 2 at 5

5:30 p.m. -- 2 Wants to Know

6:00 p.m. -- WFMY News 2 at 6

6:30 p.m. -- CBS Evening News

7:00 p.m. -- Wheel of Fortune

7:30 p.m. -- Jeopardy

8:00 p.m. -- Amazing Race

10:00 p.m. -- Criminal Minds

11:00 p.m. -- WFMY News 2 at 11

11:35 p.m. -- The Late Show with Stephen Colbert

12:37 a.m. -- The Late, Late Show with James Corden

THURSDAY 1/25/18

4:00 p.m. -- Daily Blast Live

4:30 p.m. -- Andy Griffith

5:00 p.m. -- WFMY News 2 at 5

5:30 p.m. -- 2 Wants to Know

6:00 p.m. -- WFMY News 2 at 6

6:30 p.m. -- CBS Evening News

7:00 p.m. -- Wheel of Fortune

7:30 p.m. -- Jeopardy

8:00 p.m. -- MVP: Most Valuable Performer

9:00 p.m. -- Big Bang Theory

9:30 p.m. -- Young Sheldon

10:00 p.m. -- S.W.A.T.

11:00 p.m. -- WFMY News 2 at 11

11:35 p.m. -- The Late Show with Stephen Colbert

12:37 a.m. -- The Late, Late Show with James Corden

FRIDAY 1/26/18

4:00 p.m. -- Daily Blast Live

4:30 p.m. -- Andy Griffith

5:00 p.m. -- WFMY News 2 at 5

5:30 p.m. -- 2 Wants to Know

6:00 p.m. -- WFMY News 2 at 6

6:30 p.m. -- CBS Evening News

7:00 p.m. -- Wheel of Fortune

7:30 p.m. -- Jeopardy

8:00 p.m. -- Bruno Mars: 24K Magic: Live at the Apollo

9:00 p.m. -- Hawaii Five-O

10:00 p.m. -- Blue Bloods

11:00 p.m. -- WFMY News 2 at 11

11:35 p.m. -- The Late Show with Stephen Colbert

12:37 a.m. -- The Late, Late Show with James Corden

SATURDAY 1/27/18

12:00 p.m. -- CBS Sports: NCAA Basketball: NC State vs. UNC

2:00 p.m. -- CBS Sports: NCAA Basketball: Virginia vs. Duke

4:00 p.m. -- CBS Sports: PGA Golf: Farmers Insurance Open No early newscast

7:00 p.m. -- Weekend Wheel of Fortune

7:30 p.m. -- Weekend Jeopardy

8:00 p.m. -- Crimetime Saturday: NCIS: Los Angeles

9:00 p.m. -- Crimetime Saturday: Seal Team

10:00 p.m. -- 48 Hours

11:00 p.m. -- WFMY News 2 at 11

11:35 p.m. -- Panthers Huddle

12:05 a.m. -- CSI: Miami

1:05 a.m. -- Sing Like a Star

SUNDAY 1/28/18

12:00 p.m. -- CBS Sports: PBR Bull Riding: Wrangler 15/15 Bucking Battle

1:00 p.m. -- CBS Sports: NCAA Basketball: Michigan State vs. Maryland

3:00 p.m. -- CBS Sports: PGA Golf: Farmers Insurance Open No early newscast

6:30 p.m. -- Grammy Awards Red Carpet Special

7:30 p.m. -- Grammy Awards

11:00 p.m. -- WFMY News 2 at 11

12:05 a.m. -- CSI: Miami

1:05 a.m. -- Life in the Carolinas

