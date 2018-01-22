Duke vs. WFU, NC State vs. UNC, And The Grammys On WFMY This Week

ACC basketball fans, it is your lucky week. Duke, Wake Forest, UNC, and NC State all play on WFMY News 2 this week. There are some programming changes due to the Duke vs. Wake Forest game on Tuesday night. Here's the lineup...
TUESDAY 1/23/18
- 4:00 p.m. -- Daily Blast Live
- 4:30 p.m. -- Andy Griffith
- 5:00 p.m. -- WFMY News 2 at 5
- 5:30 p.m. -- 2 Wants to Know
- 6:00 p.m. -- WFMY News 2 at 6
- 6:30 p.m. -- CBS Evening News
- 7:00 p.m. -- Wheel of Fortune
- 7:30 p.m. -- Jeopardy
- 8:00 p.m. -- NCIS
- 9:00 p.m. -- ACC Basketball: Duke vs. Wake Forest
- Bull is delayed to 1:37 a.m.
- NCIS: New Orleans is delayed to 2:37 a.m.
- Set your recording devices for longer in case the basketball game runs long.
- 11:00 p.m. -- WFMY News 2 at 11
- 11:35 p.m. -- The Late Show with Stephen Colbert
- 12:37 a.m. -- The Late, Late Show with James Corden
WEDNESDAY 1/24/18
- 4:00 p.m. -- Daily Blast Live
- 4:30 p.m. -- Andy Griffith
- 5:00 p.m. -- WFMY News 2 at 5
- 5:30 p.m. -- 2 Wants to Know
- 6:00 p.m. -- WFMY News 2 at 6
- 6:30 p.m. -- CBS Evening News
- 7:00 p.m. -- Wheel of Fortune
- 7:30 p.m. -- Jeopardy
- 8:00 p.m. -- Amazing Race
- 10:00 p.m. -- Criminal Minds
- 11:00 p.m. -- WFMY News 2 at 11
- 11:35 p.m. -- The Late Show with Stephen Colbert
- 12:37 a.m. -- The Late, Late Show with James Corden
THURSDAY 1/25/18
- 4:00 p.m. -- Daily Blast Live
- 4:30 p.m. -- Andy Griffith
- 5:00 p.m. -- WFMY News 2 at 5
- 5:30 p.m. -- 2 Wants to Know
- 6:00 p.m. -- WFMY News 2 at 6
- 6:30 p.m. -- CBS Evening News
- 7:00 p.m. -- Wheel of Fortune
- 7:30 p.m. -- Jeopardy
- 8:00 p.m. -- MVP: Most Valuable Performer
- 9:00 p.m. -- Big Bang Theory
- 9:30 p.m. -- Young Sheldon
- 10:00 p.m. -- S.W.A.T.
- 11:00 p.m. -- WFMY News 2 at 11
- 11:35 p.m. -- The Late Show with Stephen Colbert
- 12:37 a.m. -- The Late, Late Show with James Corden
FRIDAY 1/26/18
- 4:00 p.m. -- Daily Blast Live
- 4:30 p.m. -- Andy Griffith
- 5:00 p.m. -- WFMY News 2 at 5
- 5:30 p.m. -- 2 Wants to Know
- 6:00 p.m. -- WFMY News 2 at 6
- 6:30 p.m. -- CBS Evening News
- 7:00 p.m. -- Wheel of Fortune
- 7:30 p.m. -- Jeopardy
- 8:00 p.m. -- Bruno Mars: 24K Magic: Live at the Apollo
- 9:00 p.m. -- Hawaii Five-O
- 10:00 p.m. -- Blue Bloods
- 11:00 p.m. -- WFMY News 2 at 11
- 11:35 p.m. -- The Late Show with Stephen Colbert
- 12:37 a.m. -- The Late, Late Show with James Corden
SATURDAY 1/27/18
- 12:00 p.m. -- CBS Sports: NCAA Basketball: NC State vs. UNC
- 2:00 p.m. -- CBS Sports: NCAA Basketball: Virginia vs. Duke
- 4:00 p.m. -- CBS Sports: PGA Golf: Farmers Insurance Open
- No early newscast
- 7:00 p.m. -- Weekend Wheel of Fortune
- 7:30 p.m. -- Weekend Jeopardy
- 8:00 p.m. -- Crimetime Saturday: NCIS: Los Angeles
- 9:00 p.m. -- Crimetime Saturday: Seal Team
- 10:00 p.m. -- 48 Hours
- 11:00 p.m. -- WFMY News 2 at 11
- 11:35 p.m. -- Panthers Huddle
- 12:05 a.m. -- CSI: Miami
- 1:05 a.m. -- Sing Like a Star
SUNDAY 1/28/18
- 12:00 p.m. -- CBS Sports: PBR Bull Riding: Wrangler 15/15 Bucking Battle
- 1:00 p.m. -- CBS Sports: NCAA Basketball: Michigan State vs. Maryland
- 3:00 p.m. -- CBS Sports: PGA Golf: Farmers Insurance Open
- No early newscast
- 6:30 p.m. -- Grammy Awards Red Carpet Special
- 7:30 p.m. -- Grammy Awards
- 11:00 p.m. -- WFMY News 2 at 11
- 12:05 a.m. -- CSI: Miami
- 1:05 a.m. -- Life in the Carolinas
