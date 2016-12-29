Eartha Kitt to be Celebrated in the Town of North, SC

Eartha Kitt to be celebrated in North (Photo: Getty Images)

North, SC-- Almost 90 years ago, international superstar Eartha Kitt was born in the small town of North here in the midlands. Now, Eartha Kitt's home town is throwing a celebration in her honor.

"Eartha was a hometown girl," said Reverend Gerald Sanders, one of the organizers of the event.

To Sanders, Eartha Kitt was a woman born on the cotton fields of North.

"She talked a lot about the North community as her home," Sanders said.

But most of the world knows her as the singer of Santa Baby and as Catwoman on the Batman television series.

"She is so incredible because of where she started," Sanders said. "Her fame grew throughout the world, and we want to show others that they can do the same."

That is why Sanders and the Town of North is holding a celebration in Kitt's honor.

"When you have someone on the plateau or stature as Eartha Kitt, you want to honor that person," Sanders said.

"We're glad to be able to commemorate her," said June Disher, a resident in North.

Disher says she already knows she will be attending.

"I think it's important to the community so they will know the ones who have went away and achieved and done well," Disher said.

Sanders says that is exactly the message he wants to leave with the community

"Don't give up on your dreams whatever it might be, as Eartha did from small beginnings," Sanders said, "and go large."

The celebration will be held at the North Middle High School on January 14th. Organizers say everyone in the community is invited.