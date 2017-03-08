Ed Sheeran Announces NC Concert Dates

Musician Ed Sheeran during The 59th GRAMMY Awards at STAPLES Center on February 12, 2017 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Christopher Polk/Getty Images for NARAS) (Photo: Christopher Polk/Getty Images for NARAS)

Ed Sheeran is coming to North Carolina.

The British singer-songwriter turned pop sensation announced on Twitter Wednesday that he will be touring across North America in support of his newly released third album, Divide.

Sheeran’s tour will have him perform 48 times over the course of four months, including three September shows in the Carolinas. After performing at PNC Arena in Raleigh on Saturday, September 2, Sheeran will bring his show to Charlotte and the Spectrum Center on September 3.

Concert tickets for Sheeran’s tour will go on sale beginning March 17, but a special pre-sale for fans will begin at 10 a.m. on March 13.

