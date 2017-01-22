15th Annual Greensboro Fringe Festival Showcases Local Arts Scene

GREENSBORO, N.C. -- You don't have to travel to New York City or Los Angeles to see great theater. The Piedmont Triad arts scene has a lot to offer!

The 15th Annual Greensboro Fringe Festival will show off a wide array of original performances by local artists.

According to event organizers, the Fringe Festival was designed to help artists showcase new performances that they wouldn't be able to produce on their own.

This year's festival will run from January 19 through February 6.

Admission is free, but event organizers suggest a $10 donation.

CLICK HERE for a schedule of performances.

