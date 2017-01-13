Lions, Tigers And Christmas Trees! Oh, My!

BURLINGTON, N.C. -- Cats go crazy for Christmas trees!

And the big cats of the Burlington Conservators Center are in for quite a treat this weekend. The Center's annual Christmas Tree Toss is on Saturday, January 14.

Cranberry Tree Farm will once again donate recycled Christmas trees to the lions, tigers, and other animals of the Center.

It's a feline frenzy that's fun for the whole family! Events begin at 12 p.m. Saturday. Click here for more information.

