Celebrate Free Cone Day at Ben & Jerry's Tuesday

Ben & Jerry's is once again offering their Free Cone Day.

Free Cone Day started in 1979, and has since become an annual tradition. This year the celebratory day will be held on Tuesday, April 4.

The freebie occasion is a way to show the ice cream company's appreciation for their customers.

So what flavor will you be getting? Cookie Dough? Phish Food? Cherry Garcia?

Cone or Cup?

So many decisions and so little time to choose!

The Virginia Beach location of Ben & Jerry's can be found at 2510 Atlantic Ave. It is open from 12 p.m. until 8 p.m.

Click here to find your local participating Ben & Jerry's location.

