'Creatures of the Night and Bonfire Delight' at Grandfather Mountain

(Photo: Skip Sickler, Custom)

LINVILLE, N.C. -- You know Grandfather Mountain is home to black bears, bald eagles, cougars, river otters, and many other animals.

But what do those animals do after dark?

You can find out Saturday, September 30 at Grandfather Mountain's annual Creatures of the Night and Bonfire Delight, a nighttime event that features spooky stories told by campfire and rare after-dark tours.

Guests will enjoy hot chocolate and warm apple cider. The event is BYOS (Bring Your Own S'Mores), but the mountain will provide marshmallow roasting sticks, cider, hot chocolate, and seating.

There will be a shuttle ride to the top of the mountain.

The cost is $20 per person. For more information, call 828-733-8715.

Copyright 2017 WFMY