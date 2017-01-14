Discounted Ice Skating Nights At WFMY News 2 Winterfest

GREENSBORO, N.C. -- Skate for an even better deal at the WFMY News 2 Winterfest at LeBauer Park in downtown Greensboro!

There are two discounted ice skating nights coming up - January 19 and January 26.

"Skate for 8 College Night" will be Thursday, January 19 from 5-10 p.m. Students can ice skate for a discounted price of $8 with a student ID. Food trucks will also be there.

Greensboro Downtown Parks' monthly "Throwback Thursday LeBauer Park Happy Hour #TBTLBP" will be on Thursday, January 26 from 5-8 p.m. Adults can ice skate for $8 with any purchase from the LeBauer Park kiosks nOma Food & Co. and Ghassan's. There will be retro games, music, and adult coloring.

