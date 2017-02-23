Happening This Weekend: Carowinds Open House Hiring Event

CHARLOTTE, N.C. -- FUN JOB ALERT: Carowinds is hiring! And the park comes with perks for its employees...

The park is hosting an open house hiring event this Saturday, February 25 from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Interested applicants will be able to ask questions about the positions, apply, and interview for jobs on the spot.

The park is looking for fill 4,000 jobs from entry level to supervisory. Workers are needed in rides, entertainment, food and beverage, merchandise, games, cash, admissions, park services, marketing, security, safety, lifeguards, and maintenance.

Carowinds is also bumping up wages in every position, all paying above North and South Carolina minimum wage and starting at $8-$9 an hour.

Best of all, the park comes with PERKS!

Earn complimentary tickets to share with family and friends

Free admission to all Cedar Fair parks

Exclusive rides nights, water park parties, movie nights and grill day picnics for associates

Scholarship Program

You must be at least 15 years old to apply.

