Hot Rods & Classic Cars on Display at Greensboro Coliseum

Car lovers can check out all the sweet rides at the 15th annual Shriners Drag Racing and Hot Red Expo at the Greensboro Coliseum. (Photo: WFMY)

Muscle cars. Classics. Street rods and dragsters.

Car lovers can check out all the sweet rides at the 15th annual Shriners Drag Racing and Hot Red Expo at the Greensboro Coliseum.

150 to 200 of the finest cars in the Triad will be on display Saturday, February 18 - between nine and five.

It's one of the few indoor shows in the area - and doubles as a fundraiser for Shriners Hospital for Children.

This year - the goal is to bring in more than $10,000.

On top of all the car gazing - there will also be four inductions into the North Carolina drag racing hall of fame.

General admission is $15, children ages 10 and under can go for free.

Copyright 2017 WFMY