LeBauer Park Is Turning 1!

GREENSBORO, N.C. -- Greensboro newest downtown park is turning one!

LeBauer Park will celebrate one full year of being open on August 8.

Since opening, the park has held 692 free programs and welcomed over 213,000 visitors downtown.

Visitors have enjoyed everything from free fitness classes, live music, arts and culture, outdoor movies, and even dog yoga!

A week-long birthday bash kicks off on Tuesday, August 8 with happy hour from 5-7 p.m. in Market Square. There will be games, music, and a Chess Blitz tournament on the great lawn, cake, a pop-up dance class, and so much more!

The event will be capped off with line-dancing from 7-9 p.m.

As the week unfolds the celebrations continue. On Friday night, UNCG will provide an outdoor movie - Zootopia.

Saturday will see the return of the LeBauer Live Music Series as North Carolina-based Dark Water Rising takes the stage in this second-installment of the three-concert series. The show starts at 8 p.m.

