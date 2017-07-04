LIVE: FUN Fourth in Downtown Greensboro; Happy Independenc Day Y'all!

GREENSBORO, N.C. - Fun Fourth 2017 is lit in downtown Greensboro.
What: Five themed areas will offer family-friendly entertainment, live music, great food, vendors, and interactive games. Free admission!
When: Tuesday, July 4 from 1:00 p.m. – 8:00 p.m.
Where: Downtown Greensboro
More Details: Fun Fourth Street Festival
Greensboro Fireworks and Free Concert
What: Get ready for lots of fireworks! The Patriot Fireworks Concert is free and takes place in downtown Greensboro as part of the Fun Fourth Festival.
When: Tuesday, July 4 Gates Open at 6:30 p.m. with Fireworks at 9:00 p.m.
Where: First National Bank Field (Grasshoppers Stadium)
Music provided by Dixieland Band and the Greensboro Concert Band
