LIVE: FUN Fourth in Downtown Greensboro; Happy Independenc Day Y'all!

GREENSBORO, N.C. - Fun Fourth 2017 is lit in downtown Greensboro.

Be sure to stop by the WFMY News 2 tent.

What: Five themed areas will offer family-friendly entertainment, live music, great food, vendors, and interactive games. Free admission!

When: Tuesday, July 4 from 1:00 p.m. – 8:00 p.m.

Where: Downtown Greensboro

More Details: Fun Fourth Street Festival



Greensboro Fireworks and Free Concert

What: Get ready for lots of fireworks! The Patriot Fireworks Concert is free and takes place in downtown Greensboro as part of the Fun Fourth Festival.

When: Tuesday, July 4 Gates Open at 6:30 p.m. with Fireworks at 9:00 p.m.



►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the WFMY News 2 App now.

Where: First National Bank Field (Grasshoppers Stadium)

Music provided by Dixieland Band and the Greensboro Concert Band

Copyright 2017 WFMY