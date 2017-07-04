WFMY
Close

LIVE: FUN Fourth in Downtown Greensboro; Happy Independenc Day Y'all!

WFMY Breaking News

WFMY News 2 Digital , WFMY 2:34 PM. EDT July 04, 2017

GREENSBORO, N.C. - Fun Fourth 2017 is lit in downtown Greensboro. 

Be sure to stop by the WFMY News 2 tent.

What: Five themed areas will offer family-friendly entertainment, live music, great food, vendors, and interactive games. Free admission!                                                                                                                                              

When: Tuesday, July 4 from 1:00 p.m. – 8:00 p.m.

Where: Downtown Greensboro                                                                                                                                                                     

More Details: Fun Fourth Street Festival

Greensboro Fireworks and Free Concert

What: Get ready for lots of fireworks! The Patriot Fireworks Concert is free and takes place in downtown Greensboro as part of the Fun Fourth Festival.                                                                                                      

When: Tuesday, July 4 Gates Open at 6:30 p.m. with Fireworks at 9:00 p.m.
 

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the WFMY News 2 App now.

Where: First National Bank Field (Grasshoppers Stadium)
Music provided by Dixieland Band and the Greensboro Concert Band

Copyright 2017 WFMY


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories