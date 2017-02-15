Only In NC! Outhouse Race at Sapphire Valley Ski Resort
Outhouses can be made of any material, from wood to plastic to cardboard, and must be secured to a set of skis. The sliding toilets can be glamorous, grungy or down to the bare bottom tacks, but all must include a seat with at least one hole, and a roll of toilet paper or “alternative wiping source.”
WFMY News 2 Digital , WFMY 9:22 PM. EST February 15, 2017
