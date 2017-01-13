ReptiDay: One-Day Event in Winston-Salem To Explore Reptile Life

Leucistic Ball Python (Photo: Repticon Events)

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C.-- If you like reptiles there's a a one-day event coming to the Triad that won't disappoint.

ReptiDay is the one-day version of the events presented by Repticon, a recognized leader in hosting reptile and exotic animal expos throughout the United States. ReptiDay will feature everything that Repticon’s 2-day shows offer, all packed into a single day.

This family-oriented, fun-filled event offers guests the opportunity to learn about animals not normally seen in local pet stores. Breeder-vendors are always willing to teach; and, throughout the event, there will be seminars on animal-related topics by experts in the field of herpetology.

The event is Saturday, February 11. Door open at 10 a.m.-5 p.m. It's at Bolton Home and Garden Building, Gate #9, at the Winston-Salem Fairgrounds. Tickets are $10 for adults, $5 for children 5-12, and children under 5 are admitted free

Click on ReptiDay for more information.

