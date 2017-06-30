Threshers' Reunion In Denton Brings Farming History Back To Life

47th annual Southeast Old Threshers' Reunion at Denton Farm Park happening June 30-July 4. (Photo: WFMY)

DENTON, N.C. -- The largest antique farm show in the southeastern U.S. is happening in Denton.

The 47th Annual Threshers' Reunion is from June 30 to July 4 at Denton Farm Park.

The event includes historic demonstrations of threshing, hundreds of antique tractors, cars, and engines.

The festival started as a way to celebrate threshing, the process of separating edible grain from the inedible chaff that surrounds it.

In recent years, the event has expanded to include over 1,000 antique tractors dating back to 1914.

There will be live music, games, and fireworks on the Fourth of July.

For more information about the Threshers' Reunion, click here.

Copyright 2017 WFMY