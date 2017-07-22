'Fixer Upper' Star Joanna Gaines is NOT Starting Skincare Line

Designers Joanna Gaines and Chip Gaines attend AOL Build Presents: 'Fixer Upper' at AOL Studios In New York on December 8, 2015 in New York City. (Photo by Desiree Navarro/WireImage)

Fans of the HGTV show "Fixer Upper" are helping out Joanna Gaines spread the word that she is not leaving the show and starting her own skincare line.

Since at least March, rumors have been swirling that the co-star of the home improvement show was leaving to start up her own skincare line.

Then on Friday, Gaines posted this picture to her Facebook page:

In the text, she wrote that she said that rumors were going around that she was leaving the hit show to start a skincare line. She refuted that pointed saying it was "simply not true" and calling it a scam.

"We have nothing to do with it and have been trying to stop it for some time," she said. "You can help!"

She then asked her fans to share the post in order to stop the scam. In under 15 minutes, fans quickly reacted sharing it over 7,000 times!

