Football & Christmas Specials On WFMY News 2 This Weekend

WFMY News 2 Digital , WFMY 10:03 PM. EST December 23, 2016

Get ready to snuggle up, stay warm, and keep the channel on WFMY News 2 this weekend, because we've got some goodies on our air - world's toughest mudder, world's strongest man, NFL, and Christmas classics! 

What's on WFMY News 2

WFMY News 2 Holiday Programming Guide

Saturday, December 24

  • 12:00 pm – 1:00 pm: NFL Today
  • 1:00 pm – 5:00 pm: NFL Football: N.Y. Jets @ New England
  • 5:00 pm – 6:00 pm: CBS Sports Special: Lucas Oil Challenge Cup
  • 6:00 pm – 6:30 pm: WFMY News 2 @ 6
  • 6:30 pm – 7:00 pm: CBS Evening News
  • 7:00 pm – 8:00 pm: Stellar Awards Tribute to the Holidays
  • 8:00 pm – 9:00 pm: First Lady Michelle Obama Says Farewell to White House: An Oprah Winfrey Special
  • 9:00 pm – 10:00 pm: 48 Hours
  • 10:00 pm – 11:00 pm: 48 Hours
  • 11:00 pm – 11:20 pm: WFMY News 2 @ 11
  • 11:20 pm – 11:35 pm: News 2 Sports Special
  • 11:35 pm – 12:35 am: CBS Religion: Christmas Eve Special
  • 12:35 pm – 1:05 am: Panthers Huddle
  • 1:05 am – 1:35 am: Weekend Jeopardy
  • 1:35 am – 2:35 am: CSI: Miami 
  • 2:35 am – 3:05 am: Right This Minute

Sunday, November 20

  • 1:00 pm – 2:00 pm: CBS Sports Special: Holiday Homecoming
  • 2:00 pm – 3:00 pm: CBS Sports Special: World's Toughest Mudder
  • 3:00 pm – 4:00 pm: CBS Sports Special: World's Strongest Man
  • 4:00 pm – 5:00 pm: CBS Sports Special: MVP Superstars and their Dogs

Paid Programming

  • 6:00 pm – 6:29 pm: WFMY News 2 @ 6
  • 6:29 pm – 7:00 pm: CBS Evening News
  • 7:00 pm – 8:00 pm: 60 Minutes
  • 8:00 pm – 9:00 pm: I Love Lucy Christmas Special
  • 9:00 pm – 10:00 pm: Dick Van Dyke Holiday Special
  • 10:00 pm – 11:00 pm: MacGyver
  • 11:00 pm – 11:35 pm: WFMY News 2 @ 11
  • 11:35 pm – 12:05 am: Weekend Wheel Of Fortune
  • 12:05 am – 1:05 am: CSI: Miami
  • 1:05 am – 1:35 am: Right This Minute

