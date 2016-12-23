Football & Christmas Specials On WFMY News 2 This Weekend

(Photo: WFMY, assignmentdesk)

Get ready to snuggle up, stay warm, and keep the channel on WFMY News 2 this weekend, because we've got some goodies on our air - world's toughest mudder, world's strongest man, NFL, and Christmas classics!

Saturday, December 24

12:00 pm – 1:00 pm: NFL Today

1:00 pm – 5:00 pm: NFL Football: N.Y. Jets @ New England

5:00 pm – 6:00 pm: CBS Sports Special: Lucas Oil Challenge Cup

6:00 pm – 6:30 pm: WFMY News 2 @ 6

6:30 pm – 7:00 pm: CBS Evening News

7:00 pm – 8:00 pm: Stellar Awards Tribute to the Holidays

8:00 pm – 9:00 pm: First Lady Michelle Obama Says Farewell to White House: An Oprah Winfrey Special

9:00 pm – 10:00 pm: 48 Hours

10:00 pm – 11:00 pm: 48 Hours

11:00 pm – 11:20 pm: WFMY News 2 @ 11

11:20 pm – 11:35 pm: News 2 Sports Special

11:35 pm – 12:35 am: CBS Religion: Christmas Eve Special

12:35 pm – 1:05 am: Panthers Huddle

1:05 am – 1:35 am: Weekend Jeopardy

1:35 am – 2:35 am: CSI: Miami

2:35 am – 3:05 am: Right This Minute

Sunday, November 20

1:00 pm – 2:00 pm: CBS Sports Special: Holiday Homecoming

2:00 pm – 3:00 pm: CBS Sports Special: World's Toughest Mudder

3:00 pm – 4:00 pm: CBS Sports Special: World's Strongest Man

4:00 pm – 5:00 pm: CBS Sports Special: MVP Superstars and their Dogs

Paid Programming

6:00 pm – 6:29 pm: WFMY News 2 @ 6

6:29 pm – 7:00 pm: CBS Evening News

7:00 pm – 8:00 pm: 60 Minutes

8:00 pm – 9:00 pm: I Love Lucy Christmas Special

9:00 pm – 10:00 pm: Dick Van Dyke Holiday Special

10:00 pm – 11:00 pm: MacGyver

11:00 pm – 11:35 pm: WFMY News 2 @ 11

11:35 pm – 12:05 am: Weekend Wheel Of Fortune

12:05 am – 1:05 am: CSI: Miami

1:05 am – 1:35 am: Right This Minute

