Football Is Back! College And NFL On WFMY News 2 This Weekend

After a fun Friday night full of high school football, it's time for the weekend - and that means it's time for some college football and NFL Week 1.
You can watch the action on WFMY News 2. We've got an SEC matchup between TCU and Arkansas, then on Sunday, Pittsburgh takes on Cleveland in Week 1 NFL.
SATURDAY, 9/9/17
1:30 p.m. -- CBS Sports: John Madden - A Football Life
2:30 p.m. -- CBS Sports: College Football - Road to Atlanta
3:00 p.m. -- CBS Sports: College Football Today
3:30 p.m. -- CBS Sports: SEC Football - TCU vs. Arkansas
7:00 p.m. -- WFMY News 2 at 7
7:30 p.m. -- Weekend Jeopardy
8:00 p.m. -- Crimetime Saturday: NCIS: New Orleans
9:00 p.m. -- 48 Hours
10:00 p.m. -- 48 Hours
11:00 p.m. -- WFMY News 2 at 11
11:35 p.m. -- Panthers Huddle
12:05 a.m. -- CSI: Miami
SUNDAY, 9/10/17
12:00 p.m. -- CBS Sports: The NFL Today
1:00 p.m. -- CBS Sports: NFL Football: Pittsburgh vs. Cleveland
5:00 p.m. -- CBS Sports: PFJ Western.com Invitational 15/15 Bucking Battle
6:00 p.m. -- WFMY News 2 at 6
6:29 p.m. -- CBS Evening News
7:00 p.m. -- 60 Minutes
8:00 p.m. -- Big Brother
9:00 p.m. -- NCIS: Los Angeles
10:00 p.m. -- Hawaii Five-O
11:00 p.m. -- WFMY News 2 at 11
11:35 p.m. -- Weekend Wheel of Fortune
12:05 a.m. -- CSI: Miami
Copyright 2017 WFMY
JOIN THE CONVERSATION
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs