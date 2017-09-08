Football Is Back! College And NFL On WFMY News 2 This Weekend

After a fun Friday night full of high school football, it's time for the weekend - and that means it's time for some college football and NFL Week 1.

You can watch the action on WFMY News 2. We've got an SEC matchup between TCU and Arkansas, then on Sunday, Pittsburgh takes on Cleveland in Week 1 NFL.

SATURDAY, 9/9/17

1:30 p.m. -- CBS Sports: John Madden - A Football Life

2:30 p.m. -- CBS Sports: College Football - Road to Atlanta

3:00 p.m. -- CBS Sports: College Football Today

3:30 p.m. -- CBS Sports: SEC Football - TCU vs. Arkansas

7:00 p.m. -- WFMY News 2 at 7

7:30 p.m. -- Weekend Jeopardy

8:00 p.m. -- Crimetime Saturday: NCIS: New Orleans

9:00 p.m. -- 48 Hours

10:00 p.m. -- 48 Hours

11:00 p.m. -- WFMY News 2 at 11

11:35 p.m. -- Panthers Huddle

12:05 a.m. -- CSI: Miami

SUNDAY, 9/10/17

12:00 p.m. -- CBS Sports: The NFL Today

1:00 p.m. -- CBS Sports: NFL Football: Pittsburgh vs. Cleveland

5:00 p.m. -- CBS Sports: PFJ Western.com Invitational 15/15 Bucking Battle

6:00 p.m. -- WFMY News 2 at 6

6:29 p.m. -- CBS Evening News

7:00 p.m. -- 60 Minutes

8:00 p.m. -- Big Brother

9:00 p.m. -- NCIS: Los Angeles

10:00 p.m. -- Hawaii Five-O

11:00 p.m. -- WFMY News 2 at 11

11:35 p.m. -- Weekend Wheel of Fortune

12:05 a.m. -- CSI: Miami

